All Honor Flights grounded for the rest of 2020

The Honor Flight Network has postponed all trips for the 2020 flight season in response to COVID-19.

​If Honor Flight participants with questions about their individual trip should contact their local Honor Flight hub.

Last month, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana postponed all their flights to Washington ,D.C. Joe Miller, the president of Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, talked to Brad Byrd about the tough decision.

Eyewitness News has had the honor of covering many stories of veterans taking the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)