All horses are expected to be okay after a fire at Ellis Park

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– All seven horses who were inside of a horse barn that caught on fire at Ellis Park are expected to be okay. Ellis Park Racing Secretary Dan Bork says this includes Bold and Bossy, the horse that was seen running along Highway 41 the day before the horse barn she was inside burned down. Bold and Bossy is back in Lexington where she got treatment for her burns.

Bork wants to give a big thanks to stable employees who went into the horse barn to save those seven horses when the barn was on fire.

The racing secretary says they’ll have to eventually rebuild the barn for next year. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Ellis Park racing is expected to be back on schedule. Training is going on Monday morning. Ellis Park workers hope more races can be held this weekend since Sunday’s racing and training were canceled after the horse barn was destroyed in the fire.