All indoor adult sporting events postponed in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Parks and Recreation Department announced all indoor adult sporting events will be postponed amid an increase in COVID-19 cases locally.

The postponement will be in effect through Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s executive order starting October 19. Indoor volleyball, pickleball, shuffleboard, table tennis, and adult hockey at Swonder Ice Arena are included in the postponement. The parks and recreation department says the safety of participants is their primary concern.

The department will also monitor daily COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburgh County and any updates to the situation will be posted to the parks and recreation department’s social media pages and website. On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a seven-day positivity rate of 7.3 percent in Vanderburgh County.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

