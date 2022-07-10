HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A crash early Sunday evening has left roadways closed in Henderson County. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News that the crash happened in the area of Highway 60 and Hidden Creek.

According to dispatch, all lanes are closed on Highway 60 at this time. Eyewitness News spoke with Henderson County Sheriff David Crafton, and he tells us the crash involved three vehicles and left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Crafton says a vehicle heading westbound rear-ended another vehicle, which caused that vehicle to collide with an oncoming car heading eastbound. He says he expects one of the drivers to faces charges.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive it.