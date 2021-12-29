Manhunt underway after Wayne Co Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed

Local
Posted: / Updated:
Shooting Generic Bullets Police Line

WAYNE CO, Ill (WEHT) – Authorities have shut down a large portion of I-64 near the 110 mile marker in southern Illinois after a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and killed on the job Wednesday morning.

We are told the eastbound lanes of I-64 are back open. Westbound lanes are still closed near the Grayville exit. Traffic from I-64 is being diverted to IL Hwy 1.

Roads along Hwy 41 in Evansville will be shut down as the deputy’s body is escorted to the morgue. The deputy’s identity has not been released.

Police are still searching for the person who shot the deputy.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories