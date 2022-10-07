UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Judge Executive Office’s Facebook page says the boil advisory is not actually county wide, as it is from one tower. A map that shows the boundaries of this advisory indicates that red lines are county water residents included and blue lines are city water residents that are included.

Sturgis city officials also confirm the Division of Water has determined that the city of Sturgis does not fall under the Boil Advisory at this time.

Water treatment officials tell us the area is actually Waverly, Whisper Meadows, The Village, Job Corps, and the Job Corps from Waverly.

ORIGINAL

Officials with the water treatment plant confirm all of Union County is under a boil advisory. Other officials say this advisory is until further notice.

The city of Sturgis posted on Facebook that E. coli is present in the city of Morganfield’s water.

Officials say E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply on October 6. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source, such as following heavy rains. It can also happen due to a break in the pipes or a failure in the water treatment process.

Officials say for people to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using it or people can use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.

Officials say the presence of E. coli indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. People can get diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms from E. Coli. The bacteria may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Officials say if you experience any of these symptoms, seek medical help. People at higher risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

City officials say they recently changed the primary coagulant and dropping the PH was a part of this process. Officials are going back to conventional treatment as soon as possible. Officials say they will inform people when tests show no bacteria and people no longer need to boil their water.

Officials expect to fix the problem sometime between October 8 around 1:00 p.m. to October 11. For more information, please contact city of Morganfield at 270-389-1695, P.O. BOX 420 Morganfield,KY 42437 or morganfieldwater@yahoo.com.