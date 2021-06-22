All options open on Daviess County fire tower’s future

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Judge Executive Al Mattingly says all options are open on the future of the Panther Creek Park fire tower.

Mattingly says county engineers will take a closer look at the tower by the end of this summer and the fiscal court will act based on that report.

The fire tower was closed more than a month ago due to concerns over its structural integrity and other safety issues. It was also vandalized at least twice last spring.

A petition was started to ask county officials to reopen the fire tower. Mattingly said he has not seen the petition.

