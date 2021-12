EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Salvation Army says they have received a generous pledge that will match up to $15,000 for Wednesday and Thursday in the Evansville area. That pledge amounts to $7500 per day across the two days.

They say the money will be used to fund their Christmas assistance, which includes presents for over 2000 children and food for their families.

Also funded from the campaign is their soup kitchen and food pantry, officials with the Salvation Army add.