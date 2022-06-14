EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – All Saints Parish and Seton Harvest announced they will be giving free produce to the community again this year.

On select Sundays, All Saints Parish says it will be hosting the Community Produce Giveaway events at their St. Anthony Catholic Church Campus located at 704 N. 1st Avenue, in Evansville. Seton Harvest will be bringing their produce van full of fresh vegetables to share with the local community.

All Saints Parish says those interested can expect fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans and garlic. In addition to free veggies, neighbors will be able to enjoy music, recipes and a cold drink.

Community Produce Giveaway Sundays will happen at St. Anthony Catholic Church Campus, 704 N. 1st Ave., in Evansville. The event will start at 3 p.m., and the dates are:

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 25

October 23

All Saints Parish says it’s a first come, first served basis until all the produce is gone.