Alleged child molester caught in Spencer County

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffrey Fight, Source: Dubois County Security Center

(WEHT) The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force have captured Jeffrey Fight, 35, on child molesting charges.

On July 10, we reported the sheriff’s office was searching for Fight on a warrant for child molesting.

Fight was captured on Monday and is being held in the Dubois County Security Center without bond pending an initial court hearing.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

