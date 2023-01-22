HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says two separate crashes mere minutes apart from one another were likely connected.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to US60 E at the intersection of 1078 N for an accident with injuries. Law enforcement officials learned that one of the drivers fled the crash and continued down the highway. The other driver on scene was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries,

Just seven minutes later, deputies were once again dispatched to an accident with injuries, this time near the Henderson-Daviess County line along US60 E.

Deputies say the vehicle believed to be involved in the previous hit-and-run crash was involved in this single-vehicle accident.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Castulo Garcia of Owensboro. He was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.