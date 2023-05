HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Allegiant Air’s final flight out of Owensboro took off at 9:15 p.m. on Monday.

The airline ended its partnership with Owensboro Regional Airport after 14 years of service. Allegiant Air officials blame rising fuel prices, staffing issues and aircraft availability.

A small crowd gathered outside to see the last Allegiant plane take off. The airline will continue to offer flights out of Evansville Regional Airport.