New amphitheater now complete in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) The Allen Family Amphitheater in Newburgh is now completed and ready for performances. The new structure can host everything from birthday and wedding celebrations, to dance and theatrical performances, to outdoor music and concerts.

The amphitheater has a covered stage/performance area measuring 41’ front stage width tapering to 24’ backstage width with a 24’ depth, availability for lighting and sound system use, handicapped accessible outdoor concrete seating for 125 and hillside grass seating for 100’s there is flexibility to accommodate small to medium sized crowds. The Little Red Brick House adjacent to the Amphitheater provides a ADA accessible rest room and staging area.

There will be an opening ceremony and thank you to donors on June 5 during the Newburgh Strawberry Festival. That same evening, ‘Under the Radar’ will present the first Under the Stars Music Performances at the amphitheater.