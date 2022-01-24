Allen G. Sanderson, local WWII pilot, has died

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, Allen G. Sanderson, Local WWII P-47 Thunderbolt pilot, died on January 21.

According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, Sanderson flew 118 missions in Africa and Italy in a Thunderbolt built in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Wartime Museum says that Sanderson was born in Roanoke, Virginia on November 17, 1922, and enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps on July 29, 1943, at the age of 19 after war was declared on Germany, Japan and Italy. According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, he received his plane on July 29,1943.

The Evansville Wartime Museum says that Sanderson was a member of the 64th Fighter Squadron, also known as Black Scorpions, 57th fighter Group, 87th Fighter Wing and 12th Air Force stationed at Alto Air Base in Corsica. According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, he was a fighter pilot with combat missions in North Africa, Europe and two missions over the beaches of Normandy on D-Day in 1944. The Evansville Wartime Museum says that Sanderson earned the rank of Major and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Three Air Medals for his outstanding accomplishments and service during WWII. According to a press release from the Evansville Wartime Museum, after his honorable discharge on July 2, 1947, Sanderson then served in the Army Reserves until February of 1950. The Evansville Wartime Museum says that on April 8, 2019, Representative Larry Bucshon honored Sanderson by entering his name into the Congressional Record in the United States House of Representatives.