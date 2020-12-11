Allie the missing dog found safe

(WEHT) — After days of searching and a swim across the Ohio River Saturday, It Takes a Village has found Allie, the missing dog, safe.

ITV says experienced dog handlers and trained dogs worked to get Allie’s trust Thursday and eventually led her out of the woods. After more than 6 hours, the team was able to get a fence around her.

ITV says Allie appears to be in good health besides being tired and hungry.

One of the dogs who helped with the rescue and first found Allie, Arlo, also is an alumni rescue from It Takes a Village.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)