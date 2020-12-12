Alumna unhappy with UE’s academic realignment plan

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The faculty at the University of Evansville said it will fight proposed academic changes at the school until the proposal is withdrawn. Faculty and staff at UE met Friday via a zoom meeting to discuss President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz’s plan, but faculty are not the only people upset and vowing to fight.

The proposal from Pietruszkiewicz shocked and outraged students, alumnae and professors.

The departments of political science, electrical engineering and music will be gone if this plan goes through.

“Cutting so much of the tradition and culture at UE that has built up its reputation is not the way to go,” said Laura Dalto.

Dalto graduated from the University of Evansville a few years ago. She’s not happy.

“I think it calls into question the university as a whole and their priorities,” Dalto said.

The elimination of programs, faculty jobs and 17 majors is on the table. One of the majors that could end is music therapy. That’s what Dalto went to school to study.

The major earned her a degree from UE and a job in Evansville.

“It feels like a slap in the face to know the system and the education that I got from this university could be going away,” she said.

and not only is it heartbreaking to hear, Dalto says employment opportunities then become at stake if these programs cease to exist.

“All the students I went to school with and the professors I’ve learned from, they could be losing their jobs and losing their position in our community and it’s heartbreaking because they have contributed so much to the Evansville community as a whole,” she said.

Without that contribution to the community, Dalto said students heading to college might turn down an opportunity to attend the UE. She wants those at the university administration to consider all options when moving forward with their plan. “

Something else can be done. Other avenues have to be explored before this.”

The American Association of University Professors said the president’s approach to program change is a serious breach of the university’s shared governance structure and the faculty should have more say before any decision is final.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

