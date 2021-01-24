Alumni, faculty protest University of Evansville realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Alumni, faculty, and even a few possible future Aces came out to protest the University of Evansville’s realignment plan Sunday. The realignment plan would eliminate three departments and over a dozen majors.

Alumni like Rachael McGill and Dalton Boszé say the plan is unacceptable. McGill graduated in 2015 with a degree in religion, one of the departments facing elimination. McGill says her education helped her and other students handle “sensitive topics in a fair and honest manner.” Boszé says the university isn’t taking their demands seriously, adding that the university should’ve consulted faculty from the start.

Professor Dr. Daniel Byrne says faculty have struggled to get an open dialogue with the university’s administration, including President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz, saying the administration “has not truly sought the interests of the faculty.”

Despite that, the university’s Senior Director of Marketing and Communications Holly Smith says the university is taking input from the faculty on the plan, saying the university is look forward to the proposals and “positive results.”

Smith adds there is no timetable for the final proposal.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2021)