Rockport woman found guilty of hitting a man on a motorized scooter with her car, killing him

ROCKPORT, Ind (WEHT) – After an eight-day jury trial, Amanda Huff was found guilty on two charges related to the death of a man on a motorized scooter.The charges were leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and causing death when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood.

Huff was arrested in 2019 for being hitting Eugene Hufnagel with her car. Hufnagel was in a motorized scooter at the time. Authorities say Huff drove off after the accident.

“There were multiple law enforcement agencies involved in the prosecution of this crime. This outcome could not have been possible without the quick response and diligent investigation of the Indiana State Police, Spencer County Sheriff’s Department, Dale Police Department, Santa Claus Police Department, and the Rockport Police Department,” explained Chief Deputy Prosecutor Megan Bennet. “Our office worked closely with these agencies to prepare for trial and bring justice to the victim and his family.”

A sentencing hearing will be held in December. If Huff is sentenced, she could face a sentence of two to twelve years.