FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Amazon employee died Monday after an injury at a fulfillment center in Fort Wayne.

Officers with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched on reports of an injured employee at the facility off Smith Road near Fort Wayne International Airport.

Police said the employee, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

WANE 15 reached out to a representative of Amazon, and a statement was emailed to us saying the facility is temporarily closed and employees were sent home with pay.

“We’re saddened by today’s tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s loved ones and our team at the facility. We’re conducting a thorough investigation of the incident and working closely with authorities as they conduct their own investigations as well. We’re also supporting our teams with anything they need, including counseling services, and we’ll continue assisting in the days and weeks ahead.” Andre Woodson, Amazon spokesperson

Amazon employees in fulfillment centers pack customer orders, operate equipment, and may work at heights up to 40 feet, according to the job description online.

The death is still under investigation.