LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old Caesen Gordon, last seen in Louisville, Ky.

MissingKids.org says a suspect shot and killed the mother of the shared child and fled with them in a burgundy Ford F150 with extensive front end damage.

According to the alert, 32-year-old Cristopher Gordon is Caesen’s associated companion. His picture can be seen below.

Anyone with information should contact the Louisville Police Department at 502-593-8558.