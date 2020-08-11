Ambulance catches fire on I-69, part of interstate closed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — NB I-69 just north of the E. Lloyd Expressway is closed after a a Pike County EMS ambulance caught fire.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries have been reported.

A viewer shared video of the fire with Eyewitness News.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

