Ambulance catches fire on I-69, part of interstate closed

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — NB I-69 just north of the E. Lloyd Expressway is closed after a a Pike County EMS ambulance caught fire.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries have been reported.

A viewer shared video of the fire with Eyewitness News.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories