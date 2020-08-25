AMC Theaters set to reopen in Evansville Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- AMC Theaters announced two-thirds of its more than 600 theaters will reopen by September 3.

That includes the AMC theater locations in Madisonville and Vincennes but the AMC theater in Evansville will reopen a week earlier, on Thursday. To mark the company’s 100th anniversary, tickets on opening day will cost 15 cents.

All Showplace Cinemas locations, except Showplace South in Evansville, will reopen Friday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

