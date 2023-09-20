HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – American Airlines announced Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) is among the top domestic airports to be honored with the Customer Cup for the second quarter of 2023.

According to a release, the award recognizes airport teams for their performance in serving customers at the airport across primary customer touch points like on-time performance and customer feedback. EVV was awarded the Customer Cup for exceeding performance goals in each category.

“American’s Customer Cup program recognizes some of the best-performing airports across the whole system,” said Envoy Air Senior Vice President, Customer Services, John Jaynes. Envoy provides ground handling services at EVV for all American Airlines and American Eagle-operated flights. “This win would not be possible without strong collaboration between team Envoy and Evansville Regional Airport. Please join me in congratulating team EVV on their second Cup win.”

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the airport.

This is a developing story.