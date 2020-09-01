American Airlines flights from EVV to Chicago to remain on pause

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Regional Airport officials say American Airlines flights to Chicago will remain on pause for now.

Flights connecting Evansville and Chicago’s O’hare International through American have not happened since the end of July. Local officials hope that’s restored sometime this fall.

American has suspended this service several times during the pandemic. American connections from EVV to Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth will continue.

United is still flying from Evansville to Chicago.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 1, 2020)

