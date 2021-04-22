Restarting tourism with the arrival of a riverboat in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson welcomed the American Duchess riverboat Thursday with 160 visitors. That’s fewer than usual, but it’s the beginning of re-starting the tourism industry.

The massive boat offers cruises all the way up and down the Ohio River. There are still some restrictions like no buffet, reduced capacity, mask wearing, and walk ups are not allowed.

“Today feels like the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Abby Dixon with the Henderson Tourism Commissioner, “We know that tourism is such an important part to our economic comeback strategy. So to see this boat parked here on our riverfront, to see visitors in our community, the impact can’t be overstated.”

Henderson is planning for the Duchess and a couple of other riverboats to stop by through October. Rising and falling river levels could change those plans.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)