HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Explore Evansville and American Cruise Lines have announced that the American Heritage will return to Evansville for 8 stops throughout the summer and fall of this year. The American Heritage, the newly renovated paddle-wheeler carrying 150 passengers will be docked at Inland Marina on the following dates:

Thursday, July 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, September 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, September 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Passengers aboard the American Heritage will visit regional attractions while in Evansville, including the Evansville Wartime Museum, Audubon Museum & Nature Center, Wesselman Woods and more.

Members of the community are invited to Inland Marina to view the riverboat and welcome passengers, but tours of the American Heritage will not be available to the public. “We are thrilled to welcome the American Heritage and American Cruise Lines back to Evansville again this year! We are excited about this growing partnership, and Explore Evansville continues to seek ways to bring more attractions to the riverfront that will serve both visitors and the local community,” said Alexis Berggren, President and CEO of Explore Evansville.