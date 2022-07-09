NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – American Legion Riders at Indiana Newburgh Post #44 in Newburgh are having a fun run today on July 9 to raise money for two organizations. The money from Rockin’ the Tatas will be helping Susan G. Komen Race for the cure and Military with PTSD of Evansville.

The fun run has a total of 100 miles and any vehicle is welcome. Registration started at 10 a.m. with the ride beginning at 11 a.m.

The ride will go to Elberfield American Legion, Tennyson American Legion, Rockport country club and then back to Newburgh Kapperman post #44 about 4 p.m.

Once riders return, the Kapperman post will have food trucks, raffles, door prizes and announce the winners of the best hands that day. Prizes will also be given for the “Breast Dressed” and “Rocked Out.”

More information can be found on the American Legion Riders Facebook page or by calling Keri McBride at (812) 629-7448.