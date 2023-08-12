BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Teams from across the country are competing in a softball tournament for a good cause.

The Operation Comfort Warriors Softball Tournament is going on at American Legion Post 200 in Boonville. The first day of games kicked off Saturday.

All of the profits will go to the Operation Comfort Warriors program which helps wounded or sick service members.

The Legion contacts officials at military hospitals, warrior transition units and surrounding communities to get lists of comfort items needed.

They then deliver them to those in need.

“It’s really a great thing because we know the needs,” said Department of Indiana American Legion Commander Bob Oeth. “We know how hard it is to accomplish a lot of the items that we’re able to purchase for our veterans who are recovering. And some of them will be totally dependent on the VA system for the rest of their lives.”

The tournament continues Sunday.

If you want to donate to Operation Comfort Warriors or help raise money, click here.