BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In the year 1775, the United States Marine Corps was born. And every year since 1921, the birth of the USMC has been celebrated. November 11 is a celebration of all veterans, but a group of the few and the proud hold November 10 close to their hearts.

“It’s a brotherhood. That’s all it is, it’s a brotherhood,” says Ron Byrley with the American Legion Post 200 in Boonville. On the day of the United States Marine Corps’ 247th birthday, ‘brotherhood’ was a recurring theme.

“It’s once a Marine, always a Marine,” explains Byrley, also a Marine Corps veteran. “Once you join the Marine Corps, you join a brotherhood. There’s guys as old as I am, as young as he is, we’re all the same brotherhood.”

The annual birthday celebration held at post 200 commemorates the sacrifice and honor of Marines. After reading the commandant’s message, Byrley, along with Marine Corps veteran Robert Wilson III performed a ceremonial cutting of the cake, where the youngest Marine serves the oldest.

“It’s a great time every year,” says Byrley. “We have this party here to celebrate the Marine Corps birthday.All the branches have birthdays, but ours is probably celebrated more than anybody.”

“It’s always learning from the older generations, what they went through,” says Wilson. “And it’s more learning and appreciating the shoes you need to fill. Because even once you’re out, you have a reputation to live up to.”

Marine Corps veteran Scott Zoll says the birthday celebration resembles a family reunion, bringing marines of all wars together.

“We can have a veteran that’s 90 years old, and when they find out you’re in the Marine Corps, they’ll say, ‘Where’d you go to bootcamp? What unit were you with?’ Comoradorie, like he said, just picks up right there. You have that, ‘I served in that area’. It might have been 50 years later, but we can talk about the same things,” says Zoll.

Wilson adds, “Biggest thing I ever got taught was it’s not about you. It’s about the guys next to you.”