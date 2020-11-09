American Red Cross in need of blood donations during pandemic

(WEHT) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood, platelet and plasma donations. Red Cross officials say the pandemic has caused challenges, and there’s usually a decline in donations between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

You can make an appointment with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those give blood November 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.

The Red Cross also tests all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

UPCOMING DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:

Odon United Methodist Church, 602 East Elnora St. Odon, IN 47562

11/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 East Odon, IN 47562

11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road Dubois, IN 47527

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542

11/17/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2835 North 500 West Ireland, IN 47545

11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546

11/24/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Vertical Church, 415 W. 800 S. Fort Branch, IN 47648

11/16/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Oakland City Community Center, 1210 West Morton St. Oakland City, IN 47660

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, Junction of Hwy 231 and 70 Chrisney, IN 47611

11/30/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dale United Methodist Church, 1 West Elm St. Dale , IN 47523

11/16/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Armstrong Recreational Center, 15849 Big Cynthiana Rd. Evansville, IN 47720

11/19/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

44 News Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive, American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

11/23/2020: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. Boniface Catholic Church, 2031 West Michigan St. Evansville, IN 47712

11/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Newburgh American Legion, 711 State St. Newburgh, IN 47630

11/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Owensboro Health Henderson Healthplex, Barret Blvd., Henderson, KY 42420

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

