American Red Cross in need of blood donations during pandemic

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood, platelet and plasma donations. Red Cross officials say the pandemic has caused challenges, and there’s usually a decline in donations between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

You can make an appointment with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those give blood November 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.

The Red Cross also tests all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

UPCOMING DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:

  • Odon United Methodist Church, 602 East Elnora St. Odon, IN 47562

11/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

  • Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 East Odon, IN 47562

11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

  • Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road Dubois, IN 47527

11/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

  • American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532

11/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

  • VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542

11/17/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2835 North 500 West Ireland, IN 47545

11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

  • Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546

11/24/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

  • Vertical Church, 415 W. 800 S. Fort Branch, IN 47648

11/16/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

  • Oakland City Community Center, 1210 West Morton St. Oakland City, IN 47660

11/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

  • Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, Junction of Hwy 231 and 70 Chrisney, IN 47611

11/30/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Dale United Methodist Church, 1 West Elm St. Dale , IN 47523

11/16/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

  • Armstrong Recreational Center, 15849 Big Cynthiana Rd. Evansville, IN 47720

11/19/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • 44 News Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive, American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

11/23/2020: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

  • American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

11/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

11/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • St. Boniface Catholic Church, 2031 West Michigan St. Evansville, IN 47712

11/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Newburgh American Legion, 711 State St. Newburgh, IN 47630

11/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

  • Owensboro Health Henderson Healthplex, Barret Blvd., Henderson, KY 42420

11/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories