American Red Cross in need of blood donations during pandemic

(WEHT) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood, platelet and plasma donations. Red Cross officials say the pandemic has caused challenges, and there’s usually a decline in donations between Thanksgiving and the New Year.
You can make an appointment with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Those give blood November 25-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, courtesy of Suburban Propane, while supplies last.
The Red Cross also tests all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
UPCOMING DONATION OPPORTUNITIES:
- Odon United Methodist Church, 602 East Elnora St. Odon, IN 47562
11/16/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 East Odon, IN 47562
11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Dubois Community Park Center, 5430 E Jasper Dubois Road Dubois, IN 47527
11/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- American Legion Hall, 425 South Main St. Ferdinand, IN 47532
11/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542
11/17/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2835 North 500 West Ireland, IN 47545
11/22/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Norris, Blessinger & Woebkenberg Orthopaedics, 1900 Saint Charles St. Jasper, IN 47546
11/24/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Vertical Church, 415 W. 800 S. Fort Branch, IN 47648
11/16/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Oakland City Community Center, 1210 West Morton St. Oakland City, IN 47660
11/25/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Spencer County 4-H Youth and Community Center, Junction of Hwy 231 and 70 Chrisney, IN 47611
11/30/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Dale United Methodist Church, 1 West Elm St. Dale , IN 47523
11/16/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
11/16/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
11/17/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
11/18/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
11/23/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
11/24/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
11/25/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
11/27/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
11/28/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
11/30/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- Armstrong Recreational Center, 15849 Big Cynthiana Rd. Evansville, IN 47720
11/19/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- 44 News Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive, American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
11/23/2020: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
11/25/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
11/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- St. Boniface Catholic Church, 2031 West Michigan St. Evansville, IN 47712
11/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Newburgh American Legion, 711 State St. Newburgh, IN 47630
11/18/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Owensboro Health Henderson Healthplex, Barret Blvd., Henderson, KY 42420
11/18/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
(This story was originally published on November 8, 2020)