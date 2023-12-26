HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The southwest chapter of the American Red Cross Indiana Region will host the “New Year, New Life” blood drive in Evansville next month.

The event will be held at the Eastland Mall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 4.

Officials say the blood drive comes a t time of the year when the Red Cross typically sees a decline in the number of donations being made. You can also make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and using sponsor code “donorama”, or call 1-800-733-2767.