The American Red Cross is looking for more blood donors

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Due to historically low blood supply levels the American Red Cross is hosting an event on January 2.

The consequences of the low blood supply would include hospitals delaying care to patients in need of blood transfusions. By coming to the blood donation event on January 2, donors will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. A photo of the shirt can be found here.

Those who come to give in January will automatically be entered for a chance to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles and will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms do apply, and for more information please visit this website.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.