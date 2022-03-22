INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Red Cross is asking for blood donations this spring.

A press release says that individuals can make an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting this website, or calling 1-800-733-2767. According to a press release, all who come to give blood April 1 through 18 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To donate blood, people need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in, says the organization. The press release says that individuals who are 17 years of age in most states, or 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements, says the press release.