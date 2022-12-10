GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — With the holiday season here, the American Red Cross is asking for those who can to give blood.

“As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays,” says a spokesperson.

For donors who give blood through December 15, the American Red Cross says they’ll be giving them a $10 Amazon.com gift card. Officials say several factors can disrupt the American Red Cross’ ability to receive blood. These include:

Travel

Seasonal Illness

Weather

You can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Those who come give Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

As for one of the next drives, the American Red Cross will be hosting one on December 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be held at the Owensboro Health Muhlenberg County Hospital.