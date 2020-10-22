American Red Cross seeking blood donations before flu season

(WEHT) The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations and is urging donors of all blood types to give blood.

The Red Cross says a severe flu season could create challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They also want to remind people that there is no waiting period after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and has no fever. The red cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

10/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

10/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 E. Odon, IN 47562

11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Branchville United Methodist Church, 11261 Branchville Road Branchville, IN 47514

11/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cannelton High School, 109 South 3rd St. Cannelton, IN 47520

10/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Celestine Community Club, 7742 E. Ellsworth Road Celestine, IN 47521

11/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 101 NE 4th St. Washington, IN 47501

10/30/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dubois County Fairgrounds, 4157 South state Road 162 Huntingburg, IN 47542

11/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714

10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

11/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road Washington, IN 47501

10/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Holy Name Church, 511 Second St. Henderson, KY 42420

11/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670

11/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Perry County Memorial, 8885 IN-237 Tell City, IN 47586

11/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

River View Coal LLC, 835 State Route 1179 Waverly, KY 42462

11/2/2020: 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

River View Coal LLC, 835 State Route 1179 Waverly, KY 42462

11/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus IN 47579

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Schnellville Community Club, 7855 East Market St. Schnellville, IN 47580

11/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road Evansville, IN 47720

10/25/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish Center, 214 South Wallace Street Dale, IN 47523

11/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

VFW Post 1114, 110 N Wabash Ave of Flags Evansville, IN 47712

11/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542

10/27/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Warrick County Public Library, 611 W Main St. Boonville, IN 47601

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. Additional information and details are available at the Red Cross website.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: