American Red Cross seeking blood donations before flu season

(WEHT) The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations and is urging donors of all blood types to give blood.
The Red Cross says a severe flu season could create challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also want to remind people that there is no waiting period after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and has no fever. The red cross is also testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
American Red Cross Southwestern Indiana Chapter, 29 South Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 10/23/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 10/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 10/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- 10/30/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bethel Mennonite Church, 9335 North 900 E. Odon, IN 47562
- 11/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Branchville United Methodist Church, 11261 Branchville Road Branchville, IN 47514
- 11/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Cannelton High School, 109 South 3rd St. Cannelton, IN 47520
- 10/28/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Celestine Community Club, 7742 E. Ellsworth Road Celestine, IN 47521
- 11/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 101 NE 4th St. Washington, IN 47501
- 10/30/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Dubois County Fairgrounds, 4157 South state Road 162 Huntingburg, IN 47542
- 11/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Evansville Blood Donation Center, 29 North Stockwell Road Evansville, IN 47714
- 10/23/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 10/24/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- 10/26/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 10/27/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 10/28/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 10/30/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 10/31/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- 11/2/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 11/3/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 11/4/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 11/6/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 11/7/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- 11/9/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 11/10/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 11/11/2020: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- 11/13/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 11/14/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- 11/20/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- 11/21/2020: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
Free Methodist Church, 1155 Troy Road Washington, IN 47501
- 10/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Holy Name Church, 511 Second St. Henderson, KY 42420
- 11/1/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Knights of Columbus, 313 West Broadway Princeton, IN 47670
- 11/2/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Perry County Memorial, 8885 IN-237 Tell City, IN 47586
- 11/11/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
River View Coal LLC, 835 State Route 1179 Waverly, KY 42462
- 11/2/2020: 6 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
River View Coal LLC, 835 State Route 1179 Waverly, KY 42462
- 11/2/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Santa Claus United Methodist Church, 351 North Holiday Boulevard Santa Claus IN 47579
- 10/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Schnellville Community Club, 7855 East Market St. Schnellville, IN 47580
- 11/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 6130 West St Joseph Road Evansville, IN 47720
- 10/25/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
St. Joseph Parish Center, 214 South Wallace Street Dale, IN 47523
- 11/8/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
VFW Post 1114, 110 N Wabash Ave of Flags Evansville, IN 47712
- 11/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
VFW Post 2366, 314 Geiger St. Huntingburg, IN 47542
- 10/27/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Warrick County Public Library, 611 W Main St. Boonville, IN 47601
- 10/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. Additional information and details are available at the Red Cross website.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Old National Bank to begin renovations on 123 Main building
- American Red Cross seeking blood donations before flu season
- Hawg N Sauce closed until Friday; switching to take out only
- Providence Police criticize how hospitals treated woman
- The Warrick County Community Foundation receives $150,000 grant through Lilly Endowment Inc.’s GIFT VII Community Leadership Grant