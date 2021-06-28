AmeriCorps members helping Habitat for Humanity of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A team of nine AmeriCorps members will be staying in a local Habitat house.

The team will assist Habitat’s construction crew in building homes in the 14-home Saint Theresa Place subdivision. The new housing development is being constructed on the former lot of the Saint Theresa Catholic Church and School.

AmeriCorps is a national organization that connects individuals and organizations to help communities tackle their toughest challenges. The AmeriCorps team will be in Evansville until August 3.

