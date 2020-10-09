Amid surge in COVID cases, Henderson schools go virtual

HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) With the recent surge of coronavirus cases, Henderson County School Corporation has decided to switch to non-traditional instruction for two weeks starting Monday.

School officials hope to return to hybrid learning in the coming weeks but are playing it safe for now.

Henderson is on track to surpass last month’s total of new cases and has more than doubled their death total; the county has reported nine deaths this week. Before Sunday, the county only had five deaths since the first reported case on March 19.

The Tell City-Troy Township School Corporation also announced a break from in-person learning, and Northeast Dubois County School Corporation announced students will learn virtually until October 26.

Although the Kentucky Department for Public Health has upgraded the designation of Daviess County to “red” status based on the most recent seven-day average of positivity rates, Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools both intend to return to in-person hybrid learning Monday.

Students will attend school on an A-B hybrid schedule, with the A group going to school Monday and the B group attending Thursday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: