Amish help build new food pantry warehouse in Dawson Springs

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — An abundance of donated food has the Dawson Springs food pantry building new places to store it. A new storage building for the food pantry was built late last week.

It will store food that’s donated to churches to be given to tornado survivors.

A group of Amish carpenters volunteering in the area was brought in to build it on land owned by the Trail Town agricultural activities group.

Food pantry officials say they wanted a storage space to continue helping those who need long-term assistance. They also mention that more shelves and other things will be added in the near future.