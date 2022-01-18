Amish help build new food pantry warehouse in Dawson Springs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — An abundance of donated food  has the Dawson Springs food pantry building new places to store it. A new storage building for the food pantry was built late last week.

It will store food that’s donated to churches to be given to tornado survivors.

A group of Amish carpenters volunteering in the area was brought in to build it on land owned by the Trail Town agricultural activities group.

Food pantry officials say they wanted a storage space to continue helping those who need long-term assistance. They also mention that more shelves and other things will be added in the near future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories