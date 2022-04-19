VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Authorities say an arsenal of guns was found inside a hotel room after an hours long standoff on Elpers Road on Saturday.

Police say two people were arrested at the Quality Inn and Suites on Elpers Road on Saturday. Police identified the two as Richard Thomas Jr. and Christina Zeller.

Thomas is expected in court on Thursday, where he is facing several charges including attempted murder after authorities say he shot at deputies. Zeller is currently not facing any charges. Multiple guns and ammunition were found inside the room once the standoff ended.