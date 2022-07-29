VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Central Dispatch tells us a crash in the area of US 41 N and Old State Road has left at least one patient with injuries Friday evening. We’re told first responders were dispatched to the crash around 6:26 p.m.

Dispatch says that the accident involved two vehicles. A VCSO Sergeant tells us that a couple people were injured and one person was taken to the hospital.

We’re told the crash happened after one of the drivers failed to yield to the right of way.

County deputies, AMR, and Scott Township Fire responded to the crash, dispatch says.