HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- AMVETS Post #84 will host a dinner for Honor Flight of Southern Indiana (HFSI). The meal will be shared as HFSI prepares for its 15th local flight to Washington D.C. for Flag Day.

AMVETS Post #84 was charted in July 1947 by President Harry S Truman after World War II. AMVETS supports veterans across the United States by hosting events and activities to enhance their quality of life.

Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization created solely to honor United State’s veterans for all of their sacrifices. Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is the 133rd Honor Flight network hub, and serves Southern Indiana counties by transporting our veterans to Washington D.C. to visit and reflect at their memorials.

The dinner will be held at AMVETS Post #84 on June 13, at 5 p.m. AMVETS post #84 is located at 2912 Broadway Avenue on the Westside of Evansville.