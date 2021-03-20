Amy Brady, Greg Pritchett appointed to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday several appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions. Among them are Amy Brady and Greg Pritchett, both of Henderson.

Amy Brady was appointed to the Kentucky State Corrections Commission. Brady serves as Jailer for the Henderson County Detention Center. She replaces Robert Boggs, whose term has expired. Her term will expire February 17, 2024.

Greg Pritchett was appointed to the Water Transportation Advisory Board. Pritchett is a port manager at Henderson County Riverport. He replaces Greg Curlin, whose term has expired. Pritchett’s term will expire September 30, 2024.

(This story was originally published on March 20, 2021)