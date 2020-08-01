Amy McGrath visits Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Senate hopeful Amy McGrath visited Moonlite BBQ in Owensboro Saturday afternoon as part of a voter registration initiative.

McGrath helped people register to vote, including those with non-violent felonies who had their voting rights restored by Gov. Andy Beshear. While states and counties take the lead on administering elections, McGrath says the federal government has an important role in ensuring a fair and safe process.

Voting is a right that everybody has to have and should have. During the middle of a pandemic a lot of people don’t know how to vote, so we need to make sure that we have no-excuse absentee mail-in voting for the fall. Amy McGrath

McGrath will face off against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the general election, the last day to register to vote is October 5.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)

