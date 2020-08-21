Amy McGrath visits western Kentucky

POWDERLY, Ky. (WEHT)- Senate candidate Amy McGrath met with supporters in western Kentucky Friday to discuss plans to improve health care and the economy for Kentuckians.

McGrath also went after her opponent, Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, for what she calls a lack of leadership and thinks more should be done to improve access to mail-in voting across the country.

My 79-year-old mother should not have to go to the polls in the middle of a pandemic. I think there’s an agreement that’s great at the local level, the state level, but we need more resources at the federal level to make sure it runs smoothly Amy McGrath

(This story was originally published on Aug. 21, 2020)

