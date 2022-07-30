EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An EVSC School Board Member was arrested overnight after police believe she was aware of drug distribution at a local bar she owned. Now, the EVSC Board of School Trustees President is requesting Amy Word resigns from the board

EVSC spokesperson Jason Woebkenberg provided the following statement on behalf of EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer:

“As president of the EVSC Board of Trustees, I have reached out to my fellow board members regarding the arrest of Trustee Word that occurred early Saturday morning. While there is no provision that allows a school board to remove a fellow member from office, we believe that it is in the best interest of EVSC that Trustee Word resign from the Board. This request is not based upon her guilt or innocence – that judgement will be decided through our legal system. The request for her resignation is due to the obvious disruption and distraction that has occurred as a result of the investigation and her arrest.”

Amy Word was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail, but has since been released on bond.