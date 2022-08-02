EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC Board of School Trustees President Chris Kiefer said in a statement athat EVSC Board member Amy Word will not resign, but she will take a leave of absence from the board. The board will consider her request at the next scheduled meeting on August 8.

Kiefer said that Indiana law does not allow for the removal of an elected school trustee by fellow school board members, and trustees can only be removed if convicted of a felony.

Evansville Police say Word was arrested as part of a lengthy drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill, which is owned by Word. No drugs were found on Word when she was arrested, but police say an employee that was with her was arrested for having marijuana and cocaine.

In a post on Facebook, Word said someone messaged her daughter saying their family should die. Word praised the people that reached out to help her, but also said that “the accused becomes guilty until proven innocent” and “real lives and real people are on the end of it.”

22 people were arrested over the course of the investigation according to police. A police report says confidential informants told police that word was aware of the drug activity at the bar and participated.

Word was charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and released from jail on a $500 bond. The school board president has asked Word to resign.