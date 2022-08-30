EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC board member and local restaurant owner Amy Word is due back in court Wednesday, weeks earlier than her next scheduled appearance.
Word will appear before Judge Trockman at 9 a.m. for a review hearing.
She was arrested last month as part of a lengthy drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill, which she owns.
No drugs were found on her.
She is charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance.
Word entered an initial plea of not guilty.
She is currently taking a voluntary unpaid leave of absence from the EVSC board.