EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – EVSC board member and local restaurant owner Amy Word is due back in court Wednesday, weeks earlier than her next scheduled appearance.

Word will appear before Judge Trockman at 9 a.m. for a review hearing.

She was arrested last month as part of a lengthy drug investigation involving Lamasco Bar and Grill, which she owns.

No drugs were found on her.

She is charged with a felony count of maintaining a common nuisance.

Word entered an initial plea of not guilty.

She is currently taking a voluntary unpaid leave of absence from the EVSC board.