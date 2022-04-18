OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Volunteers of America Mid-States, (VOA) the PNC Foundation and the Hager Educational Foundation announced a collaboration that will bring comprehensive and life-changing addiction recovery service and support to the Owensboro area, says VOA.

According to a press release from VOA, the PNC Foundation is providing a $100,000 grant to help fund the pre-development work that is making this expansion possible – including site selection, site surveys, staff efforts and more. The press release says that the Hager Educational Foundation is providing a foundational gift of $300,000 to VOA to help bring Freedom House to Owensboro. VOA’s Freedom House is recognized nationally as a model program for helping pregnant and parenting mothers overcome substance use disorder, says VOA.

VOA says the program focuses on evidence-based and individualized clinical care for the entire family. The press release says that Freedom House is a residential treatment program that provides individual, group and family therapy as well as case management, peer support and aftercare once families graduate from the program. When completed, Freedom House in Owensboro will provide residential and outpatient care to at least fifty families annually, says VOA.

“These wonderful and generous contributions will mean life-changing care for Owensboro families. VOA is so grateful to the PNC Foundation and the Hager Educational Foundation for their commitment to the health and well-being of moms and children. We are thrilled to collaborate with PNC and the Hager Educational Foundation and so grateful for their dedication to the community,” said Jennifer Hancock, president and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.