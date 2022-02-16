EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Gretchen Ross had an interview with a member of the band REO Speedwagon.

A concert of theirs is happening February 18 in Evansville. The group will be taking the stage at the Old National Events Plaza. One of the founding members of REO Speedwagon is from Evansville, and that is keyboardist Neal Doughty.

“I had never been in a rock band of any kind. I played the trumpet in high school. Never played keyboard excepts for my parents’ beat up piano.” Doughty said. It was through Alan Gratzer, his dormmate, that he started taking up music. “We were a cover band. But we had a much different playlist than anybody else. We were doing the Doors and Youngbloods.” Said Doughty.

Named for a truck built in the early 1900’s, REO Speedwagon was off and running, incorporating the sounds of the synthesizer in their songs. Gaining popularity in the 70s and 80s, the band has sold over 40 million records with hits such as “Keep On Loving You” and “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”