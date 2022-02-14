Haug

FERDINAND, Ind (WEHT) – Before Christmas in 2020, a World War II veteran from Ferdinand, Indiana sent me a letter telling me he was lonely. Leroy Haug told me of his time in Europe fighting under General George Patton. He described how he was wounded in the Rhine crossing, saying he was “cut down while taking out a machine gun with a hand grenade.” Mr. Haug also told me he lost his wife earlier that year, and missed her terribly. He asked if I could send a Christmas card to cheer him up.

So I turned to those who I knew would come through for a veteran who gave his all. I asked you, the Tri-State, to send Mr. Haug holiday greetings, and you answered the call. Mr. Haug received thousands of Christmas wishes. It cheered him up, and got him going in a dark time.

Just last week, Mr. Haug sent me another letter, this one happier, inviting me to his 100th birthday party on February 18 at Ferdinand’s American Legion. And once again, I’m turning to you. We’re asking you to write your birthday wishes for Mr. Leroy Haug on our Facebook page and I’ll make sure he gets them at his party. It will certainly give the self-proclaimed “old Sarge” a happy birthday.